Putin sends New Year greetings to Erdogan

30 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

"The President of Russia sent New Year greetings to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasising that Russia and Turkiye have been quite effective in developing their multi-faceted cooperation. The two countries worked together on major energy and infrastructure projects and facilitated efforts to settle regional conflicts," the statement reads.

The Russian leader noted that the countries will continue expanding their political dialogue and productive cooperation in multiple spheres, which is expected to benefit their friendly nations and contribute to strengthening security and stability.