Ivanishvili returns to politics

30 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's former Prime Minister and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili was elected the honorary Chair of the GD party.

In his address at the congress meeting of the ruling party, Ivanishvili explained that the responsibility to lead Georgia to final victory.

"Georgia is facing difficult challenges today, including the complicated geopolitical situation around the country," Ivanishvili said.

The former PM noted that in such times, “even a small mistake” on the part of the Government could “cost the country dearly”.

According to him, the absence of the opposition can easily make the ruling party dizzy and at ease.

Ivanishvili said as the party required “a centre of gravity” within the team, he would undertake his mission as the “main advisor” of the ruling team.