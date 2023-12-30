Ilham Aliyev registered as presidential candidate

30 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will run for president of the country in the upcoming elections. The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan registered him as a presidential candidate.

“Ilham Aliyev, whose candidacy had been nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party, was registered as a presidential candidate in the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7,”

– the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan informs.