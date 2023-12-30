Ilham Aliyev registered as presidential candidate

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, will run for president of the country in the upcoming elections. The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan registered him as a presidential candidate.
“Ilham Aliyev, whose candidacy had been nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party, was registered as a presidential candidate in the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7,”
