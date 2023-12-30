Massive gas explosion injures five people in Dagestan

30 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Dagestan

A gas explosion occurred today in the city of Dagestanskiye Ogny. Several people were hospitalized.

An emergency occurred in Dagestanskiye Ogny on the morning of the penultimate day of 2023, the Republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

According to the rescue agency, an emergency call was received at 11:02 Moscow time.

It turned out that the gas exploded on the fourth floor of a 10-story building. The residential building has not yet been put into operation, but was occupied, albeit partially.

There was no fire after the explosion. Five people were injured, but only four were hospitalized - one refused treatment at the hospital.