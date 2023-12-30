Ban on rice exports from Russia extended for stability

30 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian rice will not be exportable from the country for several months. The decision was made by the Russian government.

The ban on rice exports from Russia will remain in force for another six months. The relevant decree was signed by the Prime Minister.

“In Russia, the temporary ban on the export of rice and rice cereals is being extended. The restriction will be in effect until June 30, 2024,”

– the Cabinet of Ministers informs.

Thus, the authorities expect to contribute to “maintaining stability” in the country.