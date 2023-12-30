Red Wings launches direct flights to Makhachkala

30 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian airline Red Wings will carry out regular flights to over 10 new destinations starting from January 2024. Four of them to the Caucasus.

The Red Wings carrier will begin operating new regular flights between Russian regions from the beginning of the new year, the airline’s press service informs.

These flights will be direct, not going through Moscow. Passengers will be able to get to the desired destination on domestic SSJ-100.

Already on January 1, an aircraft will depart from Samara to Makhachkala. Among the flights that will be launched in the first week of January is Tyumen-Makhachkala.

In the second half of January, flights from Saratov to Makhachkala will be launched.

In the future, Red Wings intends to operate Omsk-Mineralnye Vody flights every week.