Another earthquake hits eastern Türkiye

30 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Tremors were recorded today in one of the eastern provinces of Türkiye. The natural disaster did not cause any destruction.

Today, an earthquake hit eastern Türkiye, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reports.

The magnitude of the tremors recorded in Elazig province reached 4.2. The depth of the source is over 9 kilometers.

According to the Authority, the earthquake did not cause any damage.

A few days ago, it became known that residential building with high seismic resistance will be built in Istanbul. A total of one million such buildings will be erected. Residents of the most unstable houses will be gradually resettled there.