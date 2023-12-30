Head of Georgian Dream on Ivanishvili’s informal rule

30 Dec. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Dream website

The return to politics of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili that he himself announced today, indicates that there was no “informal rule” of which the opposition accuses him.

Chairman of the Georgian Dream party founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, explained what Ivanishvili’s return to Georgian politics means.

In particular, Kobakhidze drew attention that the opposition will no longer be able to do what they love - accuse Ivanishvili of allegedly ruling Georgia from behind the scenes.

“If there was informal rule, then why would Bidzina Ivanishvili return?”

- the Chairman of the Georgian Dream asks.