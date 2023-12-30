Cause of mass death of swans in Kazakhstan established

30 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Experts have found out why dozens of swans died on Lake Karakol. Their bodies were found on December 21.

Death of swans on Lake Karakol in Kazakhstan is explained by an infectious disease of birds, the authorities of the Mangystau region informed.

The Department of Ecology explained that the analysis of the water samples taken showed that the reservoir contains no more hazardous substances than allowed.

“Specialists from the regional territorial inspection of forestry and wildlife, in turn, conducted a test. The results were positive and confirmed the presence of the bird flu virus,”

– the department informed.