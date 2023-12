30 Dec. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan published a message dedicated to the holidays of December 31 on his pages on social networks.

The Azerbaijani President published congratulations on the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, as well as on the New Year. Both holidays are celebrated on December 31st.

"Happy International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and Happy New Year!"

– Ilham Aliyev wrote.