Mamed Emin Rasulzade’s anniversary to be celebrated in Azerbaijan

30 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan issued an order to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Mamed Emin Rasulzade.

The 140th anniversary of Mamed Emin Rasulzade will be celebrated in Azerbaijan, the corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The document notes that next January marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of Mamed Emin Rasulzade, an outstanding social and political figure who was among the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, as well as the chairman of the National Council of Azerbaijan.

“Mammad Emin Rasulzade is one of the individuals who have great merits towards the realization of the ideal of Azerbaijan’s independence and the revival of the construction of a national state in the crisis geopolitical conditions of the first decades of the 20th century. His ideology of independence took its origins in the desire for national freedom, rooted in the centuries-old memory of his native people,”

- the presidential order reads.

The document also notes the significance of the legacy left by Mammad Emin Rasulzade.