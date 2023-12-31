Azerbaijanis around world celebrate Solidarity Day

31 Dec. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, December 31, Azerbaijanis around the world celebrate Solidarity Day, which was approved on December 16, 1991 at a meeting of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic chaired by the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

On December 25, Azerbaijan's Supreme Council adopted a law declaring December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Its date was not chosen by chance: on December 31, 1989, residents of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic reunited with their compatriots in Iran when the wall was destroyed on the border between the two countries. On the same day, the first World Congress of Azerbaijanis was held in Istanbul, and the memorable date became a key holiday to the celebration of solidarity of all Azerbaijanis in the world.

It took ten long years to hold the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Baku on November 9-10, 2001, which became a new movement in the socio-political life of the country and a direction of state policy. "I have always been proud, and today I am proud to be an Azerbaijani!", the great leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, said at the congress, and these words became a catch phrase.

Today, solidarity is what unites the life of the Azerbaijani diaspora abroad. It represents a serious force, maintaining close ties with the people of the country and making Azerbaijan more powerful.

In the four corners of the world Azerbaijanis have something to be proud of. They are playing an increasingly important role in the socio-political, economic and cultural life of the countries in which they live, not forgetting to defend the interests of their homeland and bringing to the world the current realities of Azerbaijan, its peace agenda.

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sets the task to continue these efforts, noting that despite the fact that Azerbaijanis live all over the world, they have preserved their native language, traditions, culture, remained committed to the ideology of Azerbaijan and have never broken ties with their historical homeland.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the compatriots on the holiday.

The publication of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official page on one of the social networks on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year says:

"Dear sisters and brothers!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year!

Let Azerbaijanis of the world always be united by the brightest and most pleasant feelings towards our Motherland, and pride in the successes, achievements and victories of our country. I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you robust health, long life and happiness, and our Motherland peace, prosperity and tranquility.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN"

Earlier, Azerbaijanis around the world had been congratulated on the holidays by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

Let us remind you that the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, the main idea of which is the feeling of belonging to a single historical Motherland, love for common national-spiritual values and traditions, is celebrated by Azerbaijanis in more than 70 countries of the world.