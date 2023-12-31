EAEU about to create free trade zone with Egypt

31 Dec. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is completing negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone with Egypt, the Russian Trade Representative in Egypt Alexey Tevanyan said.

"The conclusion of a free trade agreement between Egypt and the EAEU will simplify access for our goods to the Egyptian market. Negotiations on a free trade zone are at the final stage",

Alexey Tevanyan said.

The trade turnover between Russia and Egypt is also growing steadily. Moscow expects that by the end of 2023 it will increase by a quarter and exceed $7 billion, the trade representative of the Russian Federation in Egypt noted, RIA Novosti reports.

"In 2023, there is a continuation of the positive dynamics of mutual trade, especially Russian exports to Egypt. By the end of this year, we expect that trade turnover will increase by a quarter and exceed the mark of 7 billion US dollars",

Alexey Tevanyan

The Russian side hopes that this trend will continue in the future: Egyptian companies are already interested in switching to payments in national currencies, the trade representative added.

Let us remind you that now the EAEU includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Cuba and Uzbekistan have received observer status in the integration association.