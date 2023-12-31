Israel stops attacks on Palestinian Rafah for four hours

31 Dec. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On its page on the social networks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the suspension of hostilities until 15.00 (Moscow time) in one of the areas of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt.

"A local tactical suspension of military activities for humanitarian purposes will be implemented in the Al-Janina area in the Rafah region from 10.00 local time (11.00 Moscow time) to 14.00 (15.00 Moscow time)",

IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

The IDF has also once again called on residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip to move to refugee accommodation centers in the Deir el-Balah area (the central part of the Gaza Strip), RIA Novosti reports.