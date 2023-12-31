Israel appoints new Foreign Minister

31 Dec. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a replacement of the head of the country's Foreign Ministry. According to the document, instead of Eli Cohen, this post will be taken by Israel Katz, now the head of the Ministry of Energy, the government press service reported.

"This morning, the Government approved the replacement of Eli Cohen with Israel Katz. Minister Eli Cohen appointed to the post of Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Israel Katz appointed to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs. These appointments are subject to the approval of the country's Knesset (parliament)",

Israeli government statement said.

Let us remind you that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is one of the most important ministries in the Israeli government, responsible for implementing the country's foreign policy, as well as promoting economic, cultural and scientific ties with other countries. Israel maintains diplomatic relations with 160 countries and has 107 diplomatic missions, including 77 embassies, 20 consulates general and 5 special missions.