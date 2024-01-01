Russian cosmonauts ring in New Year from ISS

1 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have sent warm New Year's greetings to their compatriots, expressing support and heartfelt sentiments.

Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov, the Russian cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS, extended their New Year greetings to Russians, wishing them health, success, support and warmth, as well as to be surrounded by love.

"From the International Space Station, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on the upcoming New Year. It is the warmest and most cordial holiday of the year that unites all generations of our vast country. On this day, we wish you all health, success and prosperity," Kononenko said in a video released by Roscosmos.

Chub added that during the upcoming holiday season, everyone can share a piece of their warmth with family and friends, help those in need, and even "give miracles to those around us." He encouraged spreading kindness and "bringing happiness and smiles to those around us."

"As we know, the New Year is a family holiday. Today, however, we are celebrating it far from our loved ones. Nevertheless, we feel the support and love of our families even here in space. We wish the same to each of you, be happy and be loved," Borisov said.

American astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, and astronaut Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are currently on board the station together with the three Russian cosmonauts.