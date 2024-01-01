Tokaev pledges "rule of law" for Kazakhstan in 2024

1 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of New Year.

In his New Year’s address, the head of state noted that 2023 had been the year of achievements and trials.

“Kazakhstan demonstrates robust development as a country with streamlined strategic course. We will implement important reforms on the path of renewal and modernization and strengthen the foundation of nationhood,” Tokayev said.

The rule of law, according to him, has become the focal point of state policy as Kazakhstan is taking specific steps in that direction. He welcomed the start of ambitious projects in the sphere of education and healthcare as well as transition to a new economic model based on justice.

Thanks to well-balanced and constructive foreign policy, Kazakhstan has strengthened its standing in the international arena fully compliant with the long-term national interests.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also praised the fact that Kazakhstan's economy had grown 4.9% in 2023. Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of implementing a host of crucial tasks, thus, giving a new impulse to the development of the country.

“Kazakhstan ensures equal opportunities for all,” Tokayev said.

He expressed confidence the new year will present new challenges and tasks and there will be a lot of work to do to build a competitive, strong and prosperous state. Tokayev vowed Kazakhstan will continue on the path of systemic reforms called to strengthen Kazakhstan’s statehood and raising the well-being of the people.