Istanbul enters 2024 with pro-Palestinian march

1 Jan. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tens of thousands of people on January 1 gathered at a massive rally in Istanbul to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The event, which was titled "Mercy for our martyrs, support to Palestine, curse on Israel” and organized by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) and the National Will Platform, lasted for two hours. The rally saw the participation of 250,000 people, including representatives from 308 non-governmental organizations.

The gathering took place in the courtyard of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul following a morning prayer.

The procession was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, former Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, and the head of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge and a member of the High Advisory Board of TÜGVA, Bilal Erdoğan.