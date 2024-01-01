Russia and Türkiye to agree on gas hub in month

1 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye plans to start negotiations with the Russian government on the project of the gas hub in Turkey in a month - in early February at the latest, the Russian media reported.

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the gas hub in Turkey could start operating in 2024.

"Our Turkish partners will visit St. Petersburg soon to get acquainted with our experience, and I am sure it will be useful in ensuring the organization of a similar electronic platform and hub in Turkey. Let's hope next year sees this project getting underway," Novak said.

He noted back then that the creation in Turkey of an electronic platform for quoting prices for gas supplied to South-Eastern Europe.

According to RIA Novosti, the source in Turkey confirmed that the talks will start in late January - early February. He emphasized that both Moscow and Ankara are ready for productive work to coordinate the "road map".