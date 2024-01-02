2,000 trucks storm Upper Lars

2 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Almost 2,000 trucks are trying to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint. Currently, there are no weather restrictions on travel.

According to the North Ossetian traffic control center, the border with Georgia is open.

“A total of 1,863 trucks are expected to enter Georgia from the Russian side on Tuesday morning,”

– the Data Center of North Ossetia reports.

The Georgian military road is the only road connecting Georgia and the Russian Federation.