Storm hits mountainous Kuban regions

2 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Snow, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the mountainous and foothill areas of the Krasnodar Territory. Rescuers are warning of rising river levels.

Rescuers warned guests and residents of the Krasnodar Territory that the weather in the mountains and foothills of the region had suddenly deteriorated: heavy rains, snow, and a possible thunderstorm has already begun.

“In the evening and until the end of the day on January 2, as well as during January 3-5, in the region (excluding the municipality of Sochi), a complex of meteorological phenomena is expected: heavy rain, heavy rain with snow at the foothills and in the mountains, as well thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 20-25 m/s,”

- the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Krasnodar Territory informs.

Forecasters also warn that the water level in the rivers will rise sharply due to precipitation.