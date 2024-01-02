Deputy from Bashkortostan does boxing in Ingushetia

2 Jan. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Jeff Monson, who became famous not only for his victories in the ring, but also for his high-profile change of citizenship, as well as his parliamentary activities in Bashkartostan, announced that he wants to continue fighting according to the rules of boxing. The fight will take place in Ingushetia.

Fighter and part-time deputy of the People's Assembly of Bashkortostan Jeff Monson promised, despite his age (52 years), to come back to the ring.

“I will have a boxing match in January in Ingushetia. This is our plan,”

– Jeff Monson said.

Last year, Monson renounced his American citizenship. In addition, the athlete has repeatedly admitted in interviews that he considers himself Russian.