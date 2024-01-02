Richest Russians became richer in 2023

2 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Vagit Alekperov, Andrey Melnichenko and Vladimir Lisin became the first in the capital gains ranking. The total increase in their wealth amounted to $50.012 bln.

The richest businessmen in Russia, despite the difficulties with the country’s economy, increased their capital in 2023.

Thus, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the total increase in the billionaires’ capital for the year amounted to $50.012 bln.

The Russian-Azerbaijani businessman, founder of the oil producing company Lukoil, increased his capital by $9.29 bln. The total amount of Vagit Alekperov’s wealth increased to $24.7 bln.

The co-founder of Eurochem earned a little less. Andrei Melnichenko’s increased his wealth by $5.67 bln to $17.2 bln.

The chairman of the NLMK board of directors is in the top three list of the richest Russians. Vladimir Lisin managed to increase his capital by $4.08 bln to $23.9 bln.