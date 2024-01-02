Türkiye in no hurry to let Sweden into NATO

2 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara will not rush to admit Sweden to NATO. In particular, the Turkish authorities are waiting for progress in the transfer of F-16 fighters.

In particular, there are still no exact dates for voting on this issue in the Turkish parliament.

"No, not defined. We do not have to rush. There are interconnected processes, we will monitor them. There is not and cannot be any pressure on us for any deadlines,”

– a source in the country's legislative body says.