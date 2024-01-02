Krasnodar left without central heating

2 Jan. 16:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of an accident, residents of the Prikubansky district of Krasnodar are left without central heating.

On the second day of 2024, a number of Krasnodar residents were left without central heating. The emergency occurred in the Prikubansky district of the regional capital.

“The accident occurred due to flooding of the central heating unit in the basement of the houses on Tsiolkovsky Street 5-7,”

– the utility organization informs.

Residents of the Tsiolkovsky and Mozhaisky streets are now disconnected from central heating.