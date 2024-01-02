Major earthquake threatens Türkiye this winter

2 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major earthquake may hit Türkiye in the coming months, a local geophysicist warns.

New powerful tremors may occur in Türkiye in the nearest time, Turkish geophysicist, Professor Ovgun Ahmet Ercan says

“One way or another, I think by spring we will have an earthquake. Unfortunately, such a picture is emerging. The tension is especially increasing in Anatolia,”

- the professor warns.

He clarified that according to current observations, underground tension may cause an earthquake in Hakkari, a province bordering Iranian West Azerbaijan.

"The thickness of the crust in this region is about 43 km, and at present, it resists any rupture. However, if enough stress accumulates here to rupture the crust, then an earthquake of about 7.0 magnitude is expected. It is impossible to give a time frame, but this is a candidate region for the rupture, "

- Ovgun Ahmet Ercan informs.