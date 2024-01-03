US national debt reaches $34 trillion

3 Jan. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the USA, the new year began with a new anti-record for national debt. It exceeded $34 trillion.

According to data on the website of the US Department of the Treasury, at 00.30 Moscow time on January 3, the US national debt reached $34.001 trillion.

Over the past year, the country's national debt growth exceeded $4 trillion.

Let us note that in mid-2023, US President Joe Biden signed a document that raises the country's national debt ceiling, otherwise the US would have defaulted in the summer.

According to forecasts, the US national debt will hit a new ceiling in a year on January 2, 2025.