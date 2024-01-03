Iranian President to visit Türkiye

3 Jan. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Türkiye on an official visit on January 4.

A dialogue is planned on bilateral and regional issues. The cooperation between the two countries, including within the framework of the fight against terrorism will be also discussed..

The leaders of Türkiye and Iran will also discuss economic cooperation. The volume of mutual trade is planned to increase to $30 billion, that is, to increase almost five times.

In addition to this, the agenda will include the issue of increasing the number of checkpoints between Türkiye and Iran: it is planned to build three checkpoints and open two more such checkpoints with the consent of the Iranian side.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties plan to sign ten memorandums of understanding.