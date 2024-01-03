Kazakhstan cancels tourist tax for foreigners

3 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has decided to stop charging foreign guests a tourist tax.

Amendments have been made so that the tax rate is now 0% of the cost of stay.

In 2023, tourists in the republic paid an average of one thousand tenge in the form of bed tax. The rates ranged from 0.2 to 0.5 MCI. The tourism industry in Kazakhstan was negative about the tourist tax.

The new amendments also exclude points providing for changes in the rate in the event of an increase or decrease in the tourist flow.

It should be noted that in many tourist cities of Russia there is a resort tax. It is paid by both local and foreign tourists, and the raised funds are used to improve infrastructure, festivals and concerts.