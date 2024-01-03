3 Jan. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Patriots party in France believes that it is time to move away from the past. It is necessary to abandon sanctions pressure on Russia and leave the European Union. This opinion was expressed by the party leader Florian Filippot.

"Anti-Russian sanctions are killing us with the explosion of energy prices. The EU, the euro and its policies are killing us. Macronism (the policies of President Macron) is killing us",

Filippo said.

According to him, France must take a step away from the past and not only abandon sanctions, but also leave the EU and carry out Frexit following the example of Brexit.

"We need a huge break with the past! A stop to sanctions, withdrawal from the European electricity market, #Frexit and economic patriotism",

Filippo said.

Let us remind you that the UK left the EU four years ago. The referendum took place in mid-2016. The UK's population voted for the withdrawal from the EU.