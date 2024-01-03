Türkiye joins food aid to Russia

3 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deliveries of Turkish table eggs to Russia have started.

"On January 3, the first batch of Turkish table eggs in the amount of 19.36 tons (316,800 pieces) was imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale in Russia",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.

At the end of last year, prices for chicken eggs in Russia soared. In order to stabilize the situation, it was decided to import chicken eggs and eliminate import duties.

Azerbaijan was the first to supply eggs to Russia. The first batch arrived on December 19. At the moment, three deliveries have been made, one in the amount of 612 thousand eggs, two in the amount of 306 thousand.

Today, Turkish eggs have arrived in Russia. Iran also reported readiness to help Russia with eggs import.

It is expected that prices for table eggs in the Russian Federation will return to normal at the end of January.

Deliveries of hatching eggs to Russia from Türkiye also have begun.