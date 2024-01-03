Elchin Amirbayov: Russia helped to stop the Karabakh war

3 Jan. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The role of Russia and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the settlement of the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is invaluable, Elchin Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Special Assignments, spoke about this in an interview with Estonian Public Television (ERR).

"Russia was the only country that could stop the 44-day war in 2020",

Elchin Amirbayov said.

He emphasized that statements that Russia had not fulfilled its obligations towards the Armenians of Karabakh or Armenia were nonsense.

"No one, as I already said, can deny the fact that the bloodshed was stopped thanks to Russia's interference. The Russian peacekeepers had been fulfilling their mandate to ensure the security of the Armenian population for almost three years . They did this in close cooperation with the Azerbaijani authorities and the armed structures of Azerbaijan",

Elchin Amirbayov said.

He also spoke about the partnership between Baku and Moscow and noted that Azerbaijan had good neighborly relations with all its neighbours except Armenia.

"Russia continues to be our largest neighbour, we have built strong and pragmatic relations with it. We are strategic partners…. We have built good-neighborly, predictable relations based on mutual consideration of interests with all our neighbours, except Armenia", the representative of the Azerbaijani leader said.