Azerbaijani House in Paris demands to protect Natavan monument

4 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani House in Paris has issued an appeal concerning the decision of the municipal council of Evian-les-Bains regarding the Azerbaijani Park and the potential threat to the renowned Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan's monument.

Addressed to the Mayor of Evian-les-Bains, Josiane Ley, on behalf of Azerbaijani House's head Mirvari Fataliyeva, the appeal conveys profound concern about the unfolding situation.

It emphasizes that France is recognized as a country that values all cultures on its territory, AzerTAc reported.

"But the latest actions, particularly proposals to alter the name of the Azerbaijani Park, go against the principles of justice and respect for cultural diversity," the Azerbaijani House in Paris said.

Expressing concern about the potential disruption of understanding and cooperation crucial for strengthening goodwill between Azerbaijan and France, the appeal calls on France to exhibit respect for diverse cultural heritage and bilateral relations.

"In a plea to preserve cultural symbols fostering understanding between the two countries, the appeal urges relevant authorities to reconsider recent decisions," the statement reads.

Khurshidbanu Natavan is a leading figure in Azerbaijani literature of the 19th century, a symbol of an emancipated woman who significantly contributed to the cultural revival of social ties and life in Azerbaijan.