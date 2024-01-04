Vladimir Putin offers condolences to Iranian leadership

4 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the Iranian leadership over the terrorist attack in Kerman, according to the Kremlin website.

The Russian president had sent a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, offering "his deep sympathy over the tragic aftermath of the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman."

"The killing of civilians visiting a cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism," Putin said.

He noted that Russia strongly condemns terrorism in its any form or manifestation and reaffirm its commitment to the uncompromising fight against this evil.

The Russian leader asked to pass on his words of sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.