Blinken preparing to visit Türkiye

4 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Türkiye on January 6 to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

The Turkish minister said that the events in Gaza have led to a sudden loss of reputation and accumulated credibility for the West and European nations. Fidan described the West's stance on the Gaza issue as "hypocrisy".

Türkiye has been pressing the U.S. for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The two foreign ministers met in November and have been holding phone calls to discuss regional tensions.