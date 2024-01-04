Iran vows response to those responsible for Kerman attack

4 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi vowed to give a "decisive and crushing response at the shortest time possible" to those behind a deadly "terrorist" attack in the southeastern city of Kerman.

He made the remarks in response to two "terrorist" blasts that had occurred near the burial site of the assassinated senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, in which at least 103 people were killed and 211 others were injured.

The minister said the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Vahidi said after the first blast, which occurred at around 15:00 local time (11:30 GMT), "other pilgrims had come to the rescue of the injured, when the second explosion happened" 20 minutes later, adding that most of the casualties were caused by the second blast.

He stressed that the injured had been transferred to the hospital, noting that the circumstances in Kerman were normal and the security and police forces were in control of the situation.

According to Vahidi, Iran's police and security forces were "vigilant and will deliver a hard slap to the perpetrators of such crimes."