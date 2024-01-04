Foreign Ministry: Iran not seeking to join WTO as there are BRICS, SCO and EAEU

4 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is not seeking to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as soon as possible, since its membership in others leading regional organizations is in sum equal to WTO membership, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari said.

"We are a [WTO] observer country, but with membership in BRICS, the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], ECO [Economic Cooperation Organization] - all of that combined equals the WTO itself! Now, we do not see the need for WTO membership ... [Being a member of] these organizations, we have automatically almost become a member of the WTO at the regional level and are enjoying our benefits. This is a winning position for all parties," Safari said.

Iran's membership in the mentioned groups satisfies almost all the country's needs at the regional and global levels, the diplomat said, adding, however, that if Iran was offered WTO membership, it would welcome such a step and agree to join the organization.

According to Safari, free trade with the EAEU would have a great impact on Iran-Russia trade, and create prospects for successful cooperation on finance, transit, energy, technologies and knowledge-intensive projects.