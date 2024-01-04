Russia breaks record for gas supply to China

4 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian energy corporation Gazprom said it set a new daily record the previous day for gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

According to Gazprom, total gas exports to China via the pipeline amounted to 22.7 billion cubic metres in 2023, nearly 1.5 times more than the 15.4 bcm shipped in 2022.

Gazprom said the 2023 export figure was 700 million cubic metres - or 3.2% - more than it was contractually obliged to ship to China through the Power of Siberia. It restated that the pipeline will reach full export capacity of 38 bcm in 2025.

In few years, Gazprom plans to increase its gas exports to China to 48 billion cubic meters a year