Türkiye to further support Azerbaijan in fair fight

The Turkish authorities intend to provide further support to the Republic of Azerbaijan in its struggle for justice.

Türkiye expressed confidence that it will continue to support friendly states in their just struggle.

In particular, the country will provide support to Azerbaijan, the press secretary of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Zeki Akturk said at a presss-breifing.

“Turkish armed forces are successfully operating in Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Libya, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Somalia. We will continue to support the just struggle of friendly and allied countries,”

- Zeki Akturk said.