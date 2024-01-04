Xi Jinping sends condolences to Ebrahim Raisi

4 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry website

Beijing joined the number of world and regional states that expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the large-scale terrorist attack in Kerman, the number of victims of which has currently reached 84 people.

Today, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the major terrorist attack in Kerman, as a result of which over 80 people were killed.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received a diplomatic cable from Beijing, which reports the shock experienced by Xi Jinping due to the news of the bombing of a funeral procession in Kerman, organized on the anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani by the US troops.

In connection with the tragedy, the Chinese leader, on behalf of the authorities and people of the PRC, voiced condolences to the wounded and relatives of the victims. Official Beijing noted that it has traditionally fought against terrorism in all its manifestations, and therefore the mass murder of Iranian citizens in Kerman is fundamentally condemned.