Peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan almost completed, Hikmet Hajiyev says

4 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC website

In an interview with German newspaper, Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about the current state of the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue on a peace treaty. He said that in 2024, there are no obstacles to the speedy signing of a peace treaty, adding that the process of border delimitation will be outside the scope of this document.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, reported that the Baku-Yerevan diplomatic work on the text of the peace treaty is close to completion. He emphasized that a number of issues remain to be agreed upon.

Hikmet Hajiyev recalled that the peace treaty will be built on five principles proposed by Baku: mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Armenia, renunciation of territorial claims, commitment to non-use of force and threats in bilateral relations, establishment of diplomatic relations and border delimitation, unblocking of communications.