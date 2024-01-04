Georgian authorities congratulate Patriarch on his 91st birthday

4 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Georgian Orthodox Church

Today, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II celebrates his 91st birthday. On this occasion, the ruling Georgian Dream party spoke about the importance of the Primate of Georgian autocephaly for Georgia and its people.

Today, the ruling Georgian Dream party sent a congratulatory letter to the Primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

Representatives of the ruling party emphasized that the unusually long period of leadership of Ilia II (the Catholicos-Patriarch was enthroned 46 years ago, on December 25, 1977) is an honor for the Georgian people, since for almost half a century the spiritual life of Georgians has been led by such a strong and wise church leader.