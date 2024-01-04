Yerevan must open land access to Nakhchivan

4 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hikmet Hajiyev, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, stated that Armenia is obliged to provide transport links between Zangilan and Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, regardless of the alternative route implemented through the territory of Iran. He emphasized that the Zangezur corridor will help Armenia to become part of the global Middle Corridor transport route.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, noted that Armenia still has an obligation to open land access from the Zangilan region of the Azerbaijan Republic to Nakhchivan, which it voluntarily assumed on the last day of the Karabakh war, signing the tripartite Statement on November 9-10, 2020.