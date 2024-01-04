Azerbaijani surgeon receives gratitude from Vladimir Putin

4 Jan. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The representative of the Azerbaijani dynasty of surgeons, Ruslan Bayramov, received the gratitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with other employees of the N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine.

Today, the Order on encouraging employees of the N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine was published on the website of the President of the Russian Federation. Three employees - senior research scientist Sergey Rey and department heads Marat Sagirov and Laila Khamidova, received Certificates of Honor.

Another 13 doctors were thanked by the President, including the head of the department, Ruslan Bayramov, who is of Azerbaijani origin.