4 Jan. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Dream website

Bidzina Ivanishvili will help the Georgian Dream to decisively defeat the opposition in the parliamentary elections, Gia Volsky, a representative of the ruling party, said. According to him, Ivanishvili will strengthen the position of the GD Party in the confrontation with the destructive opposition forces of Mikheil Saakashvili.

Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Georgia, member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Gia Volsky, explained why the unofficial patron of the Georgian authorities, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, officially returned to politics, having received the position of honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party.

Volsky explained that the goal of Ivanishvili’s legal participation in government decision-making is the upcoming parliamentary elections that will take place in October of this year. He intends to consolidate both the authorities and the Georgian people. Thus, he wants the Georgian Dream party to receive a constitutional majority in the parliament.