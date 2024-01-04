UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Kerman, ISIS* claims responsibility

4 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Syrian militants have claimed responsibility for explosions in Iranian Kerman that killed 84 people. The UN Security Council called on the international community to help Iran investigate this terrorist attack and bring its organizers and perpetrators to justice.

The ISIS* terrorist group, banned in the Russian Federation, announced today to Western media journalists that the members of one of the organization’s sleeping cells in Iran carried out a terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman during a procession in memory of General Qasem Soleimani, killed by the US military.

84 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Iranian authorities expect that the list of victims will increase, since a number of injured are in extremely poor condition.

*ISIS terrorist organization is banned in the Russian Federation.