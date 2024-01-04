Türkiye detains foreigners en masse at Interpol requests

4 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

56 foreigners wanted in other countries for serious crimes were detained today by Turkish police as part of a joint raid with Interpol.

Today, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs organized a mass capture of foreign citizens who are internationally wanted by Interpol. As a result, in just one day, 56 foreigners who were the subjects of the Interpol red notice and immediate international arrest warrant, were discovered and detained.

The detainees were wanted for crimes such as organizing criminal groups, drug trafficking, money laundering, fraudulent activity, as well as murder and robbery.