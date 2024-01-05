US promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with Iran

5 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that Washington would add sanctions against Russia and Iran due to their alleged military-technical cooperation.

Let us remind you that the United States believes that Iran supplies weapons to Russia. Both Moscow and Tehran deny these fake claims. In addition to this, the US authorities accuse North Korea of the same thing.

"In response to Russia's activities with Iran and North Korea, we are taking a number of actions with our allies and partners. We will impose additional sanctions against those who work to facilitate the transport of weapons between Russia and the DPRK, as well as between Russia and Iran",

John Kirby said.

At the beginning of autumn, the US State Department already announced its intention to apply restrictions to foreign companies exporting weapons to Russia. The statement was announced after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.