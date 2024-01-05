Türkiye becomes leader in tangerines export to Russia

5 Jan. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Russia Türkiye has become the leader in supplies of tangerines.

It is noted that over nine months, more than 50% of all citrus fruit supplies were brought to the territory of the Russian Federation from Türkiye. In total, the import of Turkish tangerines amounted to over 261 thousand tons.

Egypt is second place in the supply of citrus fruits to the Russian Federation. More than 60 thousand tons of Egyptian tangerines have reached Russian shops.

Morocco, South Africa and Pakistan are also in the top five.

It is noted that the most expensive tangerines come from South Africa. A kilogram of African fruits will cost a Russian buyer 111 rubles on average.