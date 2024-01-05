Where to celebrate Christmas? CNN recommends Tbilisi

5 Jan. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US TV company CNN recommended visiting Tbilisi during Christmas and New Year, the press service of the Georgian National Tourism Administration writes.

The author of the article, Joe Minigel, listed 12 cities in Europe that one needs to visit during the winter holidays. He included the capital of Georgia on the list.

"If you love Christmas, you should visit Georgia and its capital. Here, Christmas and New Year are considered the main holidays. In Georgia, most of the population are Orthodox Christians, so they celebrate Christmas on January 7, instead of December 25",

CNN said.

In his article, the journalist emphasized that on holidays, residents of the capital give each other gifts, and the capital is illuminated by fireworks and salutes. There is a Christmas tree, a Christmas village and fairs near the Georgian Parliament building.

In addition to Tbilisi, Minigel included in the list Vienna, Tromsø, Colmar, Bruges, Gothenburg, Wrocław, Rovaniemi, Rüdesheim am Rhein, Valkenburg aan de Geul and Rothenburg ob der Tauber.